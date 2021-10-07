Tropics: Development chances slightly increase for disturbance off Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak area of low pressure about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves north off the southeastern coast of the U.S.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

By the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front, limiting tropical development.

Regardless of development, this system could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas later this week.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Ad

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season runs through November.