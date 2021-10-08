Waterspout spotted off coast of Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon.

A photo of the waterspout was taken from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The waterspout will most likely stay off the coast, according to meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“Our biggest concern on land will be the heavier downpours, we’re talking about 5-6 inches of rain,” Bridges said.

A flood advisory was issued for portions of Volusia County and parts of northern Seminole County. The flood advisory is scheduled to end at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Bridges said viewers who are south of Flagler Beach should look out for heavy rain.