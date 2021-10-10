Clear icon
Dodging a few downpours Sunday, rest of week

Hip rip current risk continues at east coast beaches

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Future radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Like Saturday, most of Central Florida will be dry Sunday. A few downpours or storms will move in off the Atlantic through the day. Rain chances are at 20% with slightly higher chances along the coast.

Expect extra clouds the closer you are to the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s closer to the coast while inland areas climb into the mid-to-upper 80s.

A few downpours will be possible during your morning commute Monday, but rain chances will be low through the day. Rain as a whole through the upcoming work week will be limited at best. Highs hover in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the week ahead.

Beach forecast:

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach Sunday. Expect a few downpours and extra clouds at times as moisture tries to return from the Atlantic. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tropics update:

There is still a small window for the disturbance off the Carolina coast to develop. The tropics are quiet throughout the rest of the Atlantic.

