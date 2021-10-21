Tropics Tracker: Shhhh, the Atlantic is sleeping

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s hard to believe it is still hurricane season with this quiet stretch, but we’ll take it. It’s all because of the Madden-Julian Oscillation, keeping the environment unfavorable for development in the Atlantic.

Remember Sam? That was the last time we had an active, named storm in the Atlantic. Sam officially became extratropical on Oct 5. Since then, the Atlantic has not had a named storm.

October of 2020 saw a whopping five storms develop: Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta and Eta.

This time, there have been no storms up to this point.

What’s Ahead

The Eastern Pacific still has been cranking out storms. That is where the enhanced phase of the MJO currently resides. The MJO is still expected to move into the Caribbean late in the month and into early November, making this part of the world favorable for development. Whether a storm develops in this region remains to be seen, but this will be the area to watch heading into November. Hurricane season officially runs through November, but after the pulse known as the MJO passes through in early November, the season may close up shop early, and that’s a good thing!