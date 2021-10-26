Dry, sunny before big changes arrive with front

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will enjoy sunny skies for the next couple of days ahead of a new front.

We are drying out with highs in the upper 80s today.

Expect highs in the mid-80s for Wednesday and for Thursday. Thursday we will have rain chances up to 90% with the risk of a couple of strong storms.

Highs will be much cooler only in the upper 70s for Friday and mid-70s for Saturday. We’ll see Sunday starting off in the 50s.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 86°. The record high for yesterday was 96° set at 1919. The average high in Orlando is 83°.

Yesterday, we officially saw .04 inches of rain. Now our deficit is at 8.12 inches since the beginning of the year.

The record high for today is 93° set at 1919.

Pinpointing the tropics:

A deepening, non-tropical low pressure system with gale-force winds is located about 250 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

This gale area is forecast to move north-northeastward today, and could acquire some limited subtropical characteristics before it merges with a frontal system by this afternoon. The extratropical low is then expected to meander off the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. Coasts tonight and Wednesday, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. After that time, the low is expected to move eastward away from the U.S. Coast, and could again acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or southeastward over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic.