Tropics Tracker: No news is good news in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The insanely quiet October of 2021 continues in the Atlantic! There continues to be no threat to Florida or the entire U.S. at this time.

The huge Nor’easter impacting New England is a large non-tropical area of low pressure. As it moves away from the U.S. and out over the Gulf Stream over the coming days it could take on tropical characteristics.

Nor'easter

The next named storm is Wanda, the last name on the 2021 hurricane season list.

We have been highlighting the potential for late-October or early-November development in the Caribbean for about a month now and it does appear we may have a development window in the southern Caribbean in early November.

Once we get into November, it gets really hard for systems that develop in the Caribbean to lift too far north as weather systems that move off of the U.S. become more common. These systems tend to help keep any tropical system well south of the U.S., similar to Hurricane Iota last year.

Hurricane system runs through November.