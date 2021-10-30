Tropics: Development chances increase for storm that was once a massive Nor’easter

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has thankfully been a very quiet October with no new named storm developing in the month. That could change by the end of the weekend with a storm, that would not impact Florida or the U.S., showing a higher likelihood of taking on tropical characteristics.

This system, still non-tropical, is the same storm and former Nor’easter that blasted the Northeast with flooding and and power outages earlier in the week.

Showers continue to show some signs of organization associated with that strong low pressure system located several hundred miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland. The non-tropical low is likely to lose its associated fronts while it moves southeastward toward slightly warmer waters during the next day or two, and it could make a transition to a subtropical storm this weekend or early next week over the central Atlantic. The system is expected to turn northward back toward colder waters by the middle of next week.

A subtropical storm is a hybrid storm that has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. A non-tropical system is made up of fronts while a tropical system is not and gains its strength from warm water.

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 40% chance for development over the next 48 hours and a 50% chance over the next five days.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season runs through November.