Oh my Gourd! Have you seen this spooktacular Halloween forecast?

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a fangtastic evening for the little goblins running around town. After clouds gradually erode Sunday morning, sunshine takes over in full force through the afternoon. Skies will remain mainly clear for the evening.

You may want a light jacket if you’re taking the kids out trick-or-treating Sunday evening. Most areas across Central Florida will dip into the 60s for the evening.

Trick-or-treat

Under clear skies, the temperatures will continue to drop into the 50s. A few 40s could possibly be sprinkled in north of Orlando making Monday morning the coolest of the season to date.

Monday morning temperatures

Highs Monday rebound to the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few extra clouds build again after a sunny start.

Rain chances increase late in the week as another strong cold front approaches Central Florida.

Tropics update:

Subtropical storm Wanda formed in the Atlantic late Saturday night. Here is the latest on the tropics.