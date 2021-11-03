Storm system to bring even cooler air to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – If Halloween weekend wasn’t fall enough for you, a reinforcing shot of cool air is coming for the upcoming weekend. This time around, however, most of Central Florida will be locked in the clouds and rain as a large storm system, that will be non-tropical in nature, develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clouds go on the increase Thursday as the system develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances gradually increase Friday morning before the likelihood of rain returns for much of Friday. High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 70s.

Wind gusts Friday

Rain chances stick around Saturday but will be lower than Friday. High temperatures will likely occur early Saturday morning with afternoon temperatures struggling to climb out of the 60s. The wind will remain gusty out of the northeast.

Saturday afternoon

As the storm pulls away Sunday, drier air will punch back in allowing for skies to clear by the second half of Sunday. Highs rebound back into the mid-70s.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible as a strong northeast wind pushes water back toward the Florida coast.

This system will likely be a problem for the Crew-3 launch Saturday and the backup attempts that follow for the rest of the weekend and early next week.