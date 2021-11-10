61º

Highs to reach 80s in Central Florida before big weekend cooldown

Rain chances on the rise in Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be in the low 80s in Central Florida for the next couple of days, but a new front is on the way.

Orlando will reach a high near 81 degrees Wednesday, with a 20% chance of rain. The average high on this date in Orlando is 79. The record high is 90, set in 1895.

For Veterans Day on Thursday, expect a 30% chance of rain and a high in the low 80s with a few thunderstorms possible. It will not be a washout, however.

Rain chances dip to 20% by Saturday, with highs in the mid- and upper 70s. By Sunday, highs will top off in the upper 60s.

Morning lows for the weekend will be in the 40s and 50s, much like last weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.37 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a powerful non-tropical low pressure system more than 400 miles northeast of Bermuda have changed little in organization.

Recent satellite-derived wind data indicates that hurricane-force winds are occurring south of the center. However, the low is still interacting with a frontal boundary, and the system has not yet acquired enough tropical cyclone characteristics to be considered a subtropical storm.

Additional development is still possible during the next day or two, and a subtropical storm could form during this time.

The system is forecast to move over colder water and be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 50% chance of developing further in the next five days.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

