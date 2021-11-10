October 2021 was the 6th hottest on record for the U.S.

After enduring the hottest summer ever on record in 2021, the United States has officially continued the trend into the next season.

According to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, October 2021 ranked as the sixth warmest October in 127 years.

The average temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 57 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about 2.9 degrees above the average.

October 2021 U.S. Rankings

Many states recorded an even warmer October, including Maryland, Ohio, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Along with a very hot October, it was also wetter than usual. The precipitation across all reporting stations in the U.S. averaged 3.11 inches, making it the ninth wettest October on record.

Compiled from NOAA's State of the Climate Reports

With only two months left of the year, the average annual temperature across the country sits at 57 degrees Fahrenheit. That average runs about two degrees above normal, making it the ninth warmest through this period.

Locally there was an abundance of heat across all the reporting station, but a lack of rain for most spots. Check out the rankings below.