Scattered showers return to Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect thick fog in spots through sunrise Saturday before rain chances gradually rise.

It won’t be a washout, but if you have outdoor plans, have the umbrella on standby. Rain chances will be at their highest late in the morning northwest of Orlando, around lunch and through the early afternoon along the I-4 corridor, and by dinner closer to the coast southeast of I-4. Still, rain chances will be at 30%. Highs top out in the upper 70s to around 80 Saturday

The showers are developing along a cold front that will usher in the coolest air of the season by Sunday night.

With increasing sunshine as cooler, drier air punches in Sunday, highs only climb into the low-to-mid 70s.

Most of Central Florida will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday night, but a few spots northwest of Orlando could flirt with the upper 30s.

Monday morning temperatures

Sunshine dominates the sky for much of the week ahead after Sunday morning. High temperatures stay in the 70s through the middle of the week before the 80s return to close it out.