Talk about nice weather! Central Florida to see highs in mid-70s

Orlando has rain deficit of 4.86 inches this year

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We can expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday across Central Florida, with temperatures right on average.

Expect a high of 76 degrees in Orlando, which is the average high on this date.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

We will see temperatures approach the upper 70s for most of Central Florida for the rest of the week.

There will be no chance of rain for the next seven days.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.86 inches this year.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

