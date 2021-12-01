Talk about nice weather! Central Florida to see highs in mid-70s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We can expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday across Central Florida, with temperatures right on average.

Expect a high of 76 degrees in Orlando, which is the average high on this date.

[TRENDING:Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

We will see temperatures approach the upper 70s for most of Central Florida for the rest of the week.

There will be no chance of rain for the next seven days.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.86 inches this year.