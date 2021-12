ORLANDO, Fla. – We can expect more sunshine across Central Florida as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast.

Temperatures will warm near 80 for the next several days in the Orlando area.

Expect a high of 76 on Thursday, with upper 70s expected the rest of the week.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 76. The record high is 87, set in 1927.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

We have no rain chances anytime soon.