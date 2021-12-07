Fog could be an issue throughout Central Florida

Conditions of light wind, rapid cooling, and high relative humidity will lead to some areas developing dense fog.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a day of heat, Central Florida hit a high of 84 degrees in Orlando, the nighttime hours will be mild again on Monday.

Temperatures could reach 62 degrees in Orlando on Monday night.

This will be low enough for the fog to become an issue. Conditions of light wind, rapid cooling, and high relative humidity will lead to some areas developing dense fog.

The visibility will be at its worst north and west of Orlando but could be an issue in any area of Central Florida.

Look for the fog to be an issue by 11 p.m. in Marion County and become more widespread by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The fog will be slow to burn off and will be around until about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday is projected to be a sunny day Tuesday and temperatures could reach 80 degrees.

Fog will make a comeback again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.