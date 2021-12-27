Getting even warmer in Central Florida for final week of 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will continue to crank up the thermostat as we close out 2021. Highs Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine get back into the lower 80s.

The rip current threat, although never zero, will turn much lower Monday as the wind remains out of the southwest. Highs at the beach will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through the last week of 2021 and even get warmer. By the middle of the week, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. It will be a comfortably warm evening for New Year’s Eve with overnight lows into New Year’s Day only bottoming out in the low-to-mid 60s.

Slight rain chances come back into the picture Sunday.