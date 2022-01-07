From wet roads to sunny skies and 80s over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Roads may be wet early Friday from rain overnight, but most of the west stuff will push to the south of Central Florida as a front clears the region.

Expect more sunshine as the day progresses.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in Orlando. Expect upper 70s on Saturday and 80 on Sunday and Monday.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 72. The record high is 88, set in 1921.

Rain chances return at 20% on Sunday and 40% on Monday.

Behind that front, highs will only be in the upper 60s by Tuesday.