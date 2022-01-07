62º

LIVE

Weather

From wet roads to sunny skies and 80s over the weekend

Orlando to see highs in 60s next Tuesday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Roads may be wet early Friday from rain overnight, but most of the west stuff will push to the south of Central Florida as a front clears the region.

Expect more sunshine as the day progresses.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s in Orlando. Expect upper 70s on Saturday and 80 on Sunday and Monday.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 72. The record high is 88, set in 1921.

Rain chances return at 20% on Sunday and 40% on Monday.

Behind that front, highs will only be in the upper 60s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email