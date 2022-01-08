56º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Warming up through the weekend after a cool start

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s Saturday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Weekend
Highs Saturday

ORALNDO, Fla. – What month is it? After a “cool” day Friday, temperatures surge back to their unseasonably warm numbers Saturday and especially Sunday.

Highs Saturday under mostly sunny skies climb into the upper 70s.

It will be breezy at times with an east wind on the order of 10-20 mph.

A few showers will be possible Sunday, but most will be dry with highs surging back into the low 80s.

Better rain chances come back along a cold front front that moves through Central Florida Monday. Temperatures cool back to the upper 60s and low 70s from Tuesday through

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email