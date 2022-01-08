Warming up through the weekend after a cool start

ORALNDO, Fla. – What month is it? After a “cool” day Friday, temperatures surge back to their unseasonably warm numbers Saturday and especially Sunday.

Highs Saturday under mostly sunny skies climb into the upper 70s.

It will be breezy at times with an east wind on the order of 10-20 mph.

A few showers will be possible Sunday, but most will be dry with highs surging back into the low 80s.

Better rain chances come back along a cold front front that moves through Central Florida Monday. Temperatures cool back to the upper 60s and low 70s from Tuesday through