After another brisk start you’ll be asking, ‘Where’d the cold go?’

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brisk start Thursday in Central Florida, we will see warmer temperatures compared to the past couple of days.

Most of the Orlando area started off in the 50s. Earlier this week, Ocala reached 32 degrees for an overnight low.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando will warm to a high near 80 degrees, above the average of 72 for this time of year. The record high on this date is 87, set in 1963.

We will stay dry, with rain chances returning at 30% on Friday and 40% on Saturday.

Friday’s high will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will cool off a bit behind the front, with highs reaching the low and mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.