Clouds and rain exit, but even colder air moves in

The cold front is well to our south now. High pressure will strengthen and bring even colder air to central Florida by the end of the weekend. The drier air will help break up the cloud cover tomorrow.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a gloomy and damp day we have some good news! High pressure will continue to strengthen bringing in drier air which will take away the clouds and rain by tomorrow.

We’ve already seen the rain move out for the most part.

Saturday night will be cold under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows settle in the upper 30s to upper 40s. On Sunday, much of the day will be spent in the 50s with highs briefly touching the 60 degree mark. Get ready to get cozy, because the coldest air is still on the way.

Saturday night lows into Sunday morning (WKMG)

On Sunday night, the coldest air of the season moves in, bringing freeze and frost potential for early Monday morning. Lows will settle near 30 in Ocala to 36 for Orlando. The warmest spot (although still cold) will be Cocoa Beach with lows near 44 degrees. Don’t forget to cover sensitive plants and bring furry friends indoors. They like to stay warm, too.

Frost & Freeze Potential early Monday (WKMG)

The rest of the week will be a little warmer, but not by much. Highs will be in the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees. This is still below the average of 72 degrees for this time of year.

By Tuesday, another round of rain returns with rain chances around 50%. We’re not anticipating a big drop in temperatures for midweek as the cold fronts will be weak, but it will help clear the air of moisture to allow for more sunshine for the end of the week.

