Locked in this pattern: Unsettled, cold stretch continues for the week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. – The unsettled weather pattern still has a grip on the Sunshine State. Under overcast skies, highs will still be cool in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Rain chances will be higher Sunday, but it still won’t be a washout. Expect gray skies for most of your Sunday.

Sunday

Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday, but it will be a touch warmer with highs around 70 degrees. Another cold front Tuesday will bring back overcast skies and rain. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of Tuesday after a start in the 60s.

Tuesday

The chilly weather continues Wednesday. Temperatures overnight won’t be as cold as last week’s chill, however.

Low Temperatures

A widespread frost and freeze are unlikely over the next week. Patchy frost will be possible northwest of I-4 for the middle of next week.

Frost potential Thursday

Improvements in the weather are likely by the week’s end, but this overall pattern should hold until mid-February.