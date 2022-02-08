LIVE RADAR: Cold front brings rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a whole different setup Tuesday for Central Florida.

Expect chilly temperatures as we will only warm into the mid- to upper 50s. The normal high temperature for Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 88, set in 1904.

We will have on-and-off rain ahead of a front, with an 80% coverage.

Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday, with slight rain chances in Brevard and Osceola counties.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer, with highs near 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be in the upper 60s for Super Bowl Sunday. For Valentine’s Day, we will have temperatures in the low 60s under sunny skies.