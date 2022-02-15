Cold start in Central Florida, but BIG warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brisk start Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from the 30s to 50s across Central Florida, Orlando will warm into the 70s.

Orlando will reach a high near 73, near the average high of 75 for this time of year.

Highs will top off in the upper 70s on Wednesday.

We will warm into the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday, with rain chances at 40% on Friday and 20% over the weekend.

The front that brings that rain on Friday will cool us down a bit for the weekend. Expect a high in the low 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.