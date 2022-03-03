6 pieces of March weather lore you may have heard about

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather happens day in and day out, but as seasons begin to change or another month begins, there’s always some sort of saying to go along with it.

Weather lore, or weather folklore, can be a fun way to remember the trends for the time of year. It’s also been proven to be accurate at times, too.

Why is weather folklore a thing?

Let’s go back to primitive times. Yes, that’s how long this kind of thing has been around.

Many believed spirits would impact the weather. Good spirits would bring more favorable weather such as sunshine, rainbows and fair skies. Evil spirits brought storms or other violent weather and would even bring excessive heat, drought and famine depending on how the people acted.

Proverbs and weather sayings were made as a way to recall things that happened in weather or nature during certain times of year, time and time again. Let’s take a look at some sayings for March.

Six pieces of March weather folklore

If March roars in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb: This is a pretty common weather saying heading into March. The saying is based on the belief of balance in life and weather. So, many people say that if the month of March starts out stormy, it won’t be as bad by the time April rolls around. This goes for snowstorms and rain alike.

The thing is, March is a changeable month. The first day of Spring falls on either the 19th, 20th or 21st of every year. This year it’s the 20th and it has its own folklore that involves an egg, which we will get into later.

In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb?

It really depends on where you live for this saying to be most accurate. Here in the Sunshine State, March is part of our dry season. Heading into April and beyond, the rain picks up, entering the wet season by the end of May. In fact, March, April, May, October and November are often said to be the best times to visit. These are fairly low rainfall months and the heat and humidity aren’t completely unbearable based on tourism feedback.

You can stand a raw egg on end during the spring equinox: Origins of this myth go back to ancient Chinese, Japanese and Scandinavian cultures where it was tradition to stand eggs on end to welcome spring.

It turns out you can balance an egg like that at any time. Just place the large end down on a flat surface and use your fingers to balance it until it’s perfectly vertical. This may take a few attempts, but it can happen with some patience.

Here are some more sayings for March:

As it rains in March, so it rains in June.

March winds and April showers, Bring forth May flowers.

March comes in with adders’ heads, and goes out with peacock’s tails.

March many weathers.

What weather folklore have you heard about March? Share yours with us!