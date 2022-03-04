Turned up! Stretch of very warm weather hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re a fan of warmth, this upcoming stretch is for you.

Sunshine will continue Friday across Central Florida, helping to add a few more degrees on top of what we felt Thursday.

Highs climb into the mid-80s Friday and Saturday. It will be warmer still Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Sunshine looks to continue for the weekend.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 77.

Be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents along the East Coast beaches through the weekend.

After just barely missing out on the 90-degree benchmark last week, an even better shot to hit 90 degrees for the first time in 2022 arrives Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will also creep back into the Sunshine State.

A cold front pushes through by the middle of next week, bringing the first decent shot of a few showers over the next seven days.

With more heat and limited rain chances, the pollen count will remain through the roof.