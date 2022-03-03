58º

LIVE

Local News

BREAKING NEWS: Three killed after massive pileups on I-95 in Volusia County

Smoke and fog cut visibility to near zero before three crashes involving at least 15 vehicles

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic
Tractor trailer on fire after a pileup on I-95 in Edgewater (WKMG)

EDGEWATER, Fla – Three people are dead and several others hurt after a massive pileup early Thursday on I-95 in Edgewater.

The Highway Patrol says at least 15-vehicles including several tractor trailers were involved in crashes on both sides of the highway near the State Road 442 exit.

At least one semi could be seen on fire following the wrecks at around 1:30am.

At least some of the injured include children.

It’s believed smoke from a recent controlled burn mixed with fog to cut visibilities to near zero along the highway.

Right now all north and southbound lanes are closed between State Road 44 and Deering Parkway. Troopers say the closure will last into the afternoon hours.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John Ambrogne is an executive producer for News 6 and has been with WKMG-TV since 2012. John graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and has covered breaking news and major events in Central Florida since 2002.

email