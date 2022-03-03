BREAKING NEWS: Three killed after massive pileups on I-95 in Volusia County

Tractor trailer on fire after a pileup on I-95 in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla – Three people are dead and several others hurt after a massive pileup early Thursday on I-95 in Edgewater.

The Highway Patrol says at least 15-vehicles including several tractor trailers were involved in crashes on both sides of the highway near the State Road 442 exit.

At least one semi could be seen on fire following the wrecks at around 1:30am.

At least some of the injured include children.

It’s believed smoke from a recent controlled burn mixed with fog to cut visibilities to near zero along the highway.

Right now all north and southbound lanes are closed between State Road 44 and Deering Parkway. Troopers say the closure will last into the afternoon hours.

