LIVE RADAR: Evening storms will give way to a nicer Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms Wednesday evening dumped lots of hail across Central Florida, but the day will be much better Thursday weatherwise.

Pictured below, News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos shows the size of hail bigger than a quarter in the palm of her hand.

Large hail falling in Longwood Wednesday evening. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Central Florida.

The watch is in effect for Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Seminole, St. Lucie, Lake, Osceola, Indian River and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Storms will push through Central Florida a day after a big line moved through the region Tuesday night.

Wraparound moisture associated with the original area of low pressure will move through Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Expect a few strong storms, with a 40% coverage of rain, gusty winds and possible damaging hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until Mar 16 8:00PM for the following counties: Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Seminole, St. Lucie, Lake, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee #flwx #news6 pic.twitter.com/pW46u11y5Z — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) March 16, 2022

Expect a high of 80 degrees in Orlando. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 79. The record high is 94, set in 1921.

There were no reports of widespread damage or injuries associated with Tuesday night’s storms.

On Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, everything clears out and there will be abundant sunshine and a high of 82.

Temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 80s on Friday and Saturday ahead of a new front that will bring temperatures down by Sunday.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Rain chances stand at 30% on Friday and Saturday and 20% on Sunday.

