Forecasting Change: Warming having an impact on our beer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! This week on Forecasting Change we look at the warming of this holiday, and the impact of our changing climate on beer!

As we have discussed before, the trend of our daytime highs over the last five decades is well documented. The graphic at the top of this story shows the warming in Orlando for the month of March. It also shows the records for St. Patrick’s Day. The hottest March 17 on record in Orlando was in 1921. The coolest goes back even farther to the low of 32 degrees in 1916. Notice that the heaviest rain, a trademark of our warming atmosphere, was in 2005.

On Thursday, none of these records will be threatened. It will bring us a wonderful weather day, a day when you can embrace all that is Irish and maybe tip a green beer.

And while we are on the subject of beer, check out the three graphics below that highlight the threat the changing climate is having on the brewing industry.

Trouble Brewing

Not that I want to bring you down on St. Patrick’s Day, but remember while you are celebrating that there are impacts to almost every part of our world when the temperature keeps rising. It even makes your green beer taste a tad different!