Local News

New Smyrna Beach commissioners issue youth curfew to address spring break crowds

60-day curfew applies to those unaccompanied under 18 and groups of 30 or more

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach commissioners enacted a 60-day curfew for unaccompanied youth under 18 and groups of more than 30 Wednesday in response to reports of disruptive spring break crowds.

According to city officials, the curfew is in effect east of Riverside Drive from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and legal holidays. It only applies to the aforementioned groups.

Those who do not follow the curfew will be issued a written warning for the first violation and a $50-100 fine or community service at a hourly minimum wage rate for each subsequent violation, city officials said.

City commissioners said the measure was part of emergency efforts to address public safety concerns along beachside areas.

According to city officials, exceptions apply to teens accompanied by any supervising adult, those traveling with parental consent while employed, those who are married and those who are homeless.

