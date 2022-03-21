What a week of weather: Mild, hot, storms, cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is a mild and dry start to the workweek in Central Florida, with wake-up temperatures Monday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A large ridge of high pressure over the southeast will slide seaward into the western Atlantic, allowing for light northerly winds to veer more easterly through the day. Expect the wind speeds to increase to 10-15 miles per hour over the area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

There will be a moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches.

Lots of sunshine is expected through the day, with highs in the mid-70s along the immediate coast and upper 70s to low 80s further inland.

Through mid-week, conditions will become more summer-like, with highs by Wednesday nearing 90 degrees but a decent shot for afternoon showers and storms.

Ad

A big change to our weather pattern is expected by Thursday as a strong front moves into Central Florida.

Long-range models show conditions deteriorating by late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A marginal risk of severe storms cannot be ruled out, especially north of Orlando as convection is likely. The latest update shows an 80% chance of storms by Thursday.

Once the front clears, cooler air will rush in, keeping highs in the mid-70s by Friday and into the weekend.