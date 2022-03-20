Roller-coaster temperatures headline the week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla – After a few days near around 90 degrees, cooler air will return for your Sunday afternoon. As a cold front moves through, expect a few showers early with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine will increase after lunch with clear skies continuing for the evening and overnight.

Unseasonably warm air pushes back in Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. We’ll be back in the 90-degree ballpark by Wednesday.

Our next system increases rain chances Thursday into Friday. Cooler air trickles in behind that cold front to end the work week and start next weekend.

Temperature trend

Highs Friday and Saturday will top out in the mid 70s. Cooler air will stick around through next weekend