Heating up again Saturday before slightly cooler air arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fresh off the first 90-degree day of the year for some of Central Florida, a lot of the region will be back in that ballpark Saturday. Highs under mainly sunny skies to start will top out in the upper 80s to around 90. Like Friday, be on the lookout for late-day storms firing along the sea breeze. These will start inland and move to the east coast during the evening. The further west you are of Orlando, the better chance you have at staying dry all day.

Future radar

A cold front will bring slightly cooler air to the peninsula Sunday along with a few showers. Most will be dry, however, with highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Much warmer air then returns by the middle of next week with highs again flirting with 90 degrees before another cool down.