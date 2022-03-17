80º

Hello, sunshine! Pretty day on tap in Central Florida

Orlando to reach highs in low 80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – What a difference a day makes.

After lots of tornado warnings on Tuesday and hail storms on Wednesday, Central Florida will see a lovely day on Thursday.

For St. Patrick’s Day, we’re enjoying lots of sunshine as high-pressure is building in. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 79. The record high on this date is 93, set in 1921.

We will warm to 87 on Friday and Saturday, with rain chances at 30% both days.

Behind another weak front, we will see a cooldown, with highs Sunday in the upper 70s.

