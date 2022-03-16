Videos, pictures show hail larger than a quarter raining down across Central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As storms continue to push through Central Florida Wednesday evening, a day after nearly a dozen tornado warnings swept through several counties, hail rained down in Longwood, New Smyrna Beach, Wekiva Springs and Lake Mary.

This comes as Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties fall under a severe thunder storm warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple videos and photos captured by News 6 viewers—and even our station’s own meteorologist Candace Campos—show pieces of hail, larger than a quarter, bombarding residents throughout the area.

In Longwood, Campos snapped a picture of the giant pieces of frozen rain in the palm of her hand, with a quarter to better reference the size.

Large hail falling in Longwood Wednesday evening. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

One viewer, Kathy Weaver, even appeared to be collecting the giant lobs of hail on their porch bannister, where they appear to be golf ball-sized.

Hail fell in Longwood Wednesday night. (Kathy Weaver)

Weaver displayed the big chunks of frozen ice she found.

Hail fell in Longwood on Wednesday. (Kathy Weaver)

This News 6 viewer captured people covering their heads as they try to duck around an outdoor seating area, hoping to avoid the lobs of hail hammering the sidewalk in New Smyrna Beach.

Footage shows another viewer, Sean Ranieri, watch on as his driveway and car are pelted by hail at his New Smyrna Beach home.

Another New Smyrna Beach resident noticed her yard was covered in white specks.

The hail is covering backyards throughout New Smyrna Beach. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As for Lake Mary residents, they’re bringing a new meaning to the term “Hail Mary.” In that area, they got hit with hail two to three inches big. At least, that’s what this picture captured by Chris Pierce shows.