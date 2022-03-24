LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida; cooler temps on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is in store for another round of storms on Thursday.

Rain chances will be high throughout the day at 90%. We will see rain come in waves, and some storms could be strong, with gusty winds and lightning.

Orlando will top off around 79 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 80. The record high is 96, set in 1907.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s from Friday through the weekend.

We will also be dry through the weekend.

We saw a trace of rain in Orlando on Wednesday, putting the rain deficit at 0.46 inches since the first of the year.