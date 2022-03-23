Timeline: Another round of strong storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The active weather pattern much of the country has been in continues this week.

With the heating of the day, expect thunderstorms develop in interior Central Florida and move to the east coast.

Future radar

A few storms could be strong between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Severe threats Wednesday

The main threats will be heavy rain and lightning, but an isolated damaging wind gust and small hail will also be possible.

A cold front then eyes Central Florida Thursday. Expect a round of heavy rain with a few embedded strong storms for the morning commute. After a few breaks, another round of storms is expected to develop in the afternoon. The most likely time for strong storms in the afternoon will likely occur between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Future radar

The main threat with this round of storms will also be heavy rain and lightning. Damaging wind and a brief tornado will also be possible through the late afternoon.

Light rain will continue on/off for the remainder of Thursday evening. Clouds will exit Friday morning to make for a sunny and cooler Friday afternoon and weekend.