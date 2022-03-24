Here’s how pollen is influenced by the changing weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you noticed cars covered in yellow or green dust, or even seen pollen floating in the air? The pollen count for oak has been very high, along with that of grasses and bayberry.

The rain will help keep pollen levels lower Thursday before ramping up with dry and windy conditions into the weekend. (wkmg)

The strong breeze has been blowing it all over, causing many to have watery eyes, headaches, stuffy noses and constant sneezing. Of course, spring is the season for this to happen, and the weather plays a big part in it, too. Let’s take a closer look.

Rain

The rain can be a big help when it comes to dampening the pollen that causes many allergies. Today, for example, the pollen count is lower compared to the next several days. That’s a good thing for those who suffer with allergies.

The moisture in the air helps keep pollen from floating through it easily, versus on a dry day. Although it helps dampen pollen, the rain can lead to other allergens which are often overlooked. This is when allergens such as grass, weeds, dust and mold take over.

During rainy and humid seasons, dust and mold counts can get higher. How? Well, in this case the rain is what helps mold thrive.

Damp conditions are ideal for mold to live and spread. Dust mites tend to multiply during humid conditions, too. Although rain dampens pollen, it doesn’t do that for grass and weeds. These pollens are located on the ground, so when drops of rain hit them, they break apart and spread more easily.

Wind and Fronts

Rain developing ahead of a cold front expected to clear central Florida Thursday. (wkmg)

The wind is a big factor for carrying pollen. On breezy days, such as tomorrow and into the weekend, strong wind will move the trees and shake the pollen down, carrying it easily through the air.

Fronts play a big role, too. Sure, they bring wind and rain, but did you know that a strong front can bring pollen not often found locally into the area? You bet they can!

Spring is often filled with a mixture of cold and warm fronts. Depending on how strong they are, they can carry pollen from other parts of the country too, flaring up allergies you may or may not know you even have. Sufferers often notice a spike during the changing weather patterns in allergies, sinusitis or asthma more than during a stable weather pattern.