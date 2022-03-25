Cooler air surges into Central Florida. Here’s how long it will last

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front that is still bringing a few showers in the early morning hours on Friday, but sunshine and comfortable temperatures are not far behind.

By late morning, most of the rain will push out and sunshine will break out.

Expect a high in Orlando in the mid-70s. It will be breezy behind the front, with winds up to 20 mph out of the north and northwest.

Highs will be in the mid-70s under sunny skies over the weekend.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 80. The record high is 95, set in 1907.