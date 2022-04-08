Wonderful weekend! Comfortable air pours into Central Florida

After a day of storms, cooler weather arrives in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The unseasonably steamy starts of the past few days in Central Florida are taking a short vacation.

After days of temperatures more indicative of the middle of summer, the early spring feel has returned. Behind Thursday’s cold front that sparked a round of strong thunderstorms through Central Florida, drier, cooler air will settle in.

High temperatures Friday in the Orlando area top out in the mid-70s, under mostly sunny skies.

The breeze will be cranked up Friday and Saturday, with wind gusts at times reaching 30 mph.

Wind Friday

Sunshine and comfortable weather continue Saturday, but that will help fuel an increasing wildfire threat. Even with the recent rain, low relative humidity and a dry northwest wind will combine to create that risk. A fire weather watch is in effect Saturday for Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Brevard counties.

Sunshine and comfortable weather stick around Sunday before a gradual warmup through next week.

Enjoy the weekend!