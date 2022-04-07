Roof of home near Casselberry ripped from building after bout of severe weather

A home near Casselberry is badly damaged, the roof ripped from the building, after a round of severe weather Thursday.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A home near Casselberry is badly damaged, the roof ripped from the building, after a round of severe weather Thursday.

The home is on Gladwin Avenue in the Fern Park neighborhood.

The couple who live in the home said the strong winds caused the damage.

“Debris began to fly in the air, I was looking past the house it was pitch black,” said David Mosure, who lives across the street.

Video from the scene shows a portion of the roof slumping over the front of the home.

“It happened so quick we really didn’t have time to think,” Steve Mosley, the homeowner, said. “We heard a big loud noise and when we came out the front door we saw the whole back of the roof was on the front now.”

The homeowners said they were in the rear of the home when the roof was ripped off. No one was hurt, but the damage is causing the water to leak into the home, according to the couple.

“We were kind of shocked. (My wife) was shaken for quite a while, literally shaking.” Mosley said.

The coupled called the insurance company.

They’re hoping to get Tarp over the damaged part that’s leaking.