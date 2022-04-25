Breezy, warm conditions linger in Central Florida

Here's your look at the forecast for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing breezy conditions again across Central Florida.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s through Wednesday, ahead of a weak front.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The normal high on this date in Orlando is 85. The record high is 97, set in 1908.

Expect a 20% chance of rain Wednesday.

We will cool down, with highs in the low 80s, for the end of the week.

Expect a 20% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s.

Orlando’s rain surplus is 2.96 inches since the first of the year.