Enjoy the weekend, but don’t get used to the slightly cooler air

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind a very weak cold front, temperatures will be running a few degrees cooler than where we have been in Central Florida.

Humidity will become relatively lower through the weekend, but it will still be noticeable. It will stay breezy Friday, with gusts at times pushing 30 mph, especially along the coast.

If you’re planning on going to the beach, be on the lookout for rough surf and a very high rip current threat.

The front gets hung up over Central Florida which will keep rain chances around on Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks to be a washout, but the highest rain chances will be found closest to the coast.

The early summer-like humidity returns by the middle and latter portion of the workweek. In addition to the humidity, high temperatures climb back into the low to-mid 90s.

Friday’s weak front may be the last one we feel until late fall.