Forecasting Change: Rainfall becoming more intense

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are returning to our forecast. We are not quite into the rainy season in Central Florida. Today, I want to focus on rainfall. Specifically intense rainfall.

As a general rule, a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture. More moisture means heavier rain. In the last three decades, rain has been getting heavier in most of our country. Orlando is no exception. The chart below shows a gradual trend up since 1970.

More intense rainfall. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The same chart for Miami shows more of an increase.

More intense rainfall. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to our media partners at Climate Central, 90% of the 150 U.S. weather stations surveyed show an increase in the simple hourly rainfall since 1970. That increase leads to the risk of flooding, the loss of life, injuries, and problems with agriculture.

Keep in mind that this does not take into account the increase in tropical storm rain. The torrential rains of the tropical systems are also on the rise as our climate continues to warm. The impacts from a changing climate are not all just hotter temperatures. In this case the impacts of the “Global Weirdness” are not warm, but really wet.