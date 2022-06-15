Here’s what caused extreme flooding in, around Yellowstone National Park

Major flooding brought on by rapid snow melt and heavy rain has caused significant damage to the first national park.

Unseasonably warm air impacting the still snow-covered Rocky Mountains kick started the disaster late last week.

In addition to the rapid snowmelt, 2-4 inches of rain fell in the region. That may not seem like a lot of rain to Floridians but with mountainous terrain and melting snow involved, the results can be catastrophic.

The Yellowstone River, which flows out of Montana and through Yellowstone National Park, crested more than 2 feet above the river’s previous record crest, altering the surrounding landscape.

It wasn’t just the park that was impacted by the disaster.

More than 200 homes were affected in Red Lodge, Montana, as the flash floods, a rapid and intense rise in water, moved through the town.