Another VERY HOT day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANO, Fla. – Orlando saw its hottest day of the year on Wednesday, and we will continue with hot temperatures for the next several days.

Expect a high temperature of 96 in Orlando, a day after the high topped out at 98, missing the record, set in 1914, by 2 degrees. Rain chances are slim at 20%.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1921.

Highs will be in the mid-90s on Friday and the upper 90s on Saturday, with low rain chances.

For Sunday, which is Father’s Day and Juneteenth, high temperatures will be in the low and mid-90s, with a 50% coverage of rain.

We saw 0.21 inches of rain on Thursday, putting the deficit at 0.77 inches since the first of the year.

Pinpointing the tropics

An area of low pressure located inland over northeastern Nicaragua is accompanied by a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Additional development is unlikely Thursday.

The hurricane center said the system has a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

The system will not impact Florida as a large area of high pressure will block it even if it tries to develop.