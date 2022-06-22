Hot day in Central Florida, but extreme heat, rain on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing one more dry day before slight rain chances return to Central Florida.

High pressure will continue to dominate and bring dry air to the region on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a high of 92 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 91. The record high temperature is 98, set in 1987.

Temperatures skyrocket on Thursday, with Orlando expected to reach 98 degrees. Friday’s high will be near 97.

Expect rain chances to increase to 40% on Friday and 70% on Saturday. Rain chances will be at 60% on Sunday.

For the weekend, highs will be in the low 90s.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 2.40 inches since the first of the year.