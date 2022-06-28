Central Florida forecast: Hot and humid, with highs in mid-90s

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another hot and humid day is on tap across Central Florida.

Through Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will heat into the mid-90s for inland counties and into the upper 80s along the coast.

By lunchtime, the sea breeze will begin its track inland. Rain chances remain low along the coast at 20-30%, but slightly higher for areas west of I-95. A few lingering storms are possible over Lake County a little past sunset.

By Wednesday and Thursday, an onshore flow will be supplemented by a weak easterly wave moving across the northern Bahamas and Florida Straits. As this area moves into the region, it should increase rain chances during the day, with storms favoring inland. Chances sit at 60-70% of slow-moving storms, with heavy rain and lightning the primary hazard.

Pinpointing the tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two : The disturbance moving toward the southern Windward Islands could be our next named storm as it tracks west into the southern Caribbean sea with sustained winds of 40 mph. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this struggling disturbance Tuesday afternoon.

Eastern Atlantic: A disorganized tropical wave about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 20% chance of development within the next five days.

Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf. Some development of this systems is possible as it drifts at 5-10 mph approaching the coast of Texas this week. This area has a 30% chance to develop over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.