81º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

46 people found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio, multiple sources report

Several emergency vehicles also at the scene

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: San Antonio
Heavy police presence surrounding 18-wheeler on Southwest Side (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Forty-six people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side in San Antonio, and 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions, according to multiple law enforcement sources and the Archbishop of San Antonio.

Several San Antonio police vehicles, as well as fire trucks and ambulances covered a portion of Quintana Road on the Southwest Side in San Antonio. U.S. Border Patrol officers were seen arriving around 8 p.m. Monday, according to News 6 sister station KSAT.

The people died of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the trailer did not have air conditioning or water, said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

The victims including both men and women, “teenagers and young adults,” Hood said.

Local officials, including Hood, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, said the investigation has already been turned over to federal authorities.

“It’s tragic,” Nirenberg said. “They had families... and were likely trying to find a better life. It’s nothing short of a horrific, human tragedy.”

Crews are surrounding an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road next to railroad tracks.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A KSAT crew has seen several ambulances leaving and going into the scene.

Antonio Fernandez, CEO of Catholic Charities, said they are working to help survivors. However, he said they are not aware how many people they will be helping.

He said the Archbishop is devastated after hearing the news.

KSAT meteorologists said the high temperature reached 101 degrees before going down at 2 p.m. on Monday once the rain arrived.

We are working to gather more information. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined the KSAT 12 Defenders in 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram