46 people found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio, multiple sources report

SAN ANTONIO – Forty-six people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side in San Antonio, and 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions, according to multiple law enforcement sources and the Archbishop of San Antonio.

Several San Antonio police vehicles, as well as fire trucks and ambulances covered a portion of Quintana Road on the Southwest Side in San Antonio. U.S. Border Patrol officers were seen arriving around 8 p.m. Monday, according to News 6 sister station KSAT.

The people died of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the trailer did not have air conditioning or water, said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

The victims including both men and women, “teenagers and young adults,” Hood said.

Ad

Local officials, including Hood, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, said the investigation has already been turned over to federal authorities.

“It’s tragic,” Nirenberg said. “They had families... and were likely trying to find a better life. It’s nothing short of a horrific, human tragedy.”

Multiple SAPD sources tell me it’s at least 40 people dead. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Death toll could rise. https://t.co/zdb5KC6Q4M — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 28, 2022

Crews are surrounding an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road next to railroad tracks.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A KSAT crew has seen several ambulances leaving and going into the scene.

Source with knowledge on the investigation says 42 people are dead. https://t.co/t1qATEftiC — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) June 28, 2022

Antonio Fernandez, CEO of Catholic Charities, said they are working to help survivors. However, he said they are not aware how many people they will be helping.

He said the Archbishop is devastated after hearing the news.

There are about 46 migrants dead in San Antonio. Our prayers raised up to you O Lord for their souls. Lord have mercy on them. They hoped for a better life. Lord after Uvalde and now this, help us! We need you! So many people suffering. God, God, God. — Archbishop Gustavo (@ABishopGustavo) June 28, 2022

KSAT meteorologists said the high temperature reached 101 degrees before going down at 2 p.m. on Monday once the rain arrived.

We are working to gather more information. Check back with News 6 for updates.

This is the back of the trailer that sapd & HSA are surrounding pic.twitter.com/TBZEOYlGtW — @KSATPattySantos (@ksatpattysantos) June 28, 2022