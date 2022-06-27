WATCH: Man shoots at Orlando officer, police return fire outside Olive Garden

Orlando police on Monday released video showing the moments leading up to a shooting outside an Olive Garden restaurant in May.

Police say Sebastian Sepulveda Roman, 19, shot himself outside the restaurant on Conroy Road on May 28.

According to police, the incident began across the street at Mall at Millenia, where Roman was escorted from Neiman Marcus because of “irrational” behavior. Police said Roman pulled out a gun, shots were fired and he ran away.

An extra duty officer at the mall suffered minor injuries and called for backup, officials said.

Police said Roman then approached another officer’s vehicle near the Olive Garden, a gunshot was heard and the officer “returned fire” from inside his cruiser. Roman died during the confrontation, police said; however, they later clarified that the gunshot wound to Roman was self-inflicted.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.