ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more afternoon storms in Central Florida.

Rain chances stand at 40% Tuesday, with highs temperatures in the mid-90s in the Orlando area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The East Coast sea breeze will move storms from east to west, similar to Monday.

“Feels like” temperatures will be in the triple digits all week.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 92.

Orlando’s rain deficit this year currently sits at 3.68 inches.